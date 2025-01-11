Inside The Panthers

WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Damian Dunn Address Louisville Defeat

Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel and guard Damian Dunn spoke after their home loss to Louisville.

Dominic Campbell

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel gestures from the bench against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered a late defeat to the Louisville Cardinals at the Petersen Events Center.

The loss made it back-to-back for the Panthers, who also lost to the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on the road back on Jan. 7. It was also their first loss to the Cardinals since Jan. 15, 2022, ending a six-game winning streak.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel was disappointed with the rebounding efforts. The Cardinals held a 17-5 advantage on offensive rebounds and a 22-7 advantage on second chance points over the Panthers, a big factor in their defeat.

Pitt graduate student guard Damian Dunn spoke on the defeat as well. He had a solid performance in the loss to Louisville, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while also leading Pitt with eight rebounds.

This was Dunn's first game back at home in almost two months, following a six-week absence after an injury that required surgery.

Pitt Basketball Press Conference Following Loss to Louisville

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey also spoke on his team's victory over Pitt following the game. He gave credit to his team for always fighting, even when they were down, and for their rebounding efforts.

Senior guard Reyne Smith led the Cardinals with 25 points, as he shot 9-for-15 from the field and 7-for-11 from 3-point range. He scored 16 of those points in the second half, four 3-pointers, including eight points in the final three minutes.

Louisville is now 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the ACC, with six straight wins, as they look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament in the first season of Kelsey's tenure with the program.

Louisville Basketball Press Conference Following Win Over Pitt

