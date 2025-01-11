Pitt Well-Represented in NFL Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are well represented, as the NFL Playoffs start this weekend, with 12 teams starting their quest for a Super Bowl.
The No. 4 Houston Texans host the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers in the first game, the afternoon slot on Jan. 11, with two former Pitt players.
Wide receiver Jared Wayne (2019-22) spent time on the practice squad, but has played in 40 snaps over three games in the last five contests this season for the Texans.
Safety Brandon Hill (2019-22) suffered a season-ending knee injury in a preseason game back in August, ending a chance for him to show his talents in 2024.
The battle between No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 7 Denver Broncos in the first game on Jan. 12 features former Pitt playres on both teams.
Safety Damar Hamlin (2016-20) started 14 games this season for the Bills, ranking third on the team with 89 combined tackles and second with 62 tackles.
Hamlin also made two interceptions, with the first of his career coming in the 47-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 and the other coming in the 34-10 home win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.
Defensive back Damarri Mathis (2017-21) played 10 games for the Broncos this season and started at cornerback in the 34-27 road loss to the Chargers in Week 16. He's made just three tackles so far.
Tight end Lucas Krull (2020-22) has only played in one game for Denver this season, spending most of the season on the practice squad.
The No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles have three former Pitt players in quarterback Kenny Pickett (2017-21) and defensive backs Avonte Maddox (2014-17) and A.J. Woods (2019-23).
Pickett had to come in for an injured Jalen Hurts in Week 16 on the road vs. the Washington Commanders. He completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the 36-33 loss.
He also started in the following game at home vs. the Dallas Cowboys completing 10-of-15 passes for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown, as the Eagles had a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Pickett would suffer a big hit from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, knocking him out of the game. He was a limited participant in practice, still dealing with a ribs injury.
Maddox is in his seventh season with the Eagles and played all 17 games for the first time in his career, starting three games. He made 20 tackles (nine solo) this season.
Both Woods and Packers defensive end Deslin Alexandre (2017-22) have spent their seasons on the practice squad.
The No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the Eagles, also have three former Pitt players on their squad ahead of their matchup with the No. 6 Washington Commanders.
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (2019-22) has had a great season for the Buccaneers, even with missing the first five games with injury. He leads the team with 7.5 sacks and is second with 4.5 tackles for loss.
Safety Jordan Whitehead (2015-17) started the first 12 games of the season, but hurt his left pectoral tendon after making a tackle on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on the road in Week 13, forcing him to leave the game.
Whitehead was originally supposed to miss the season, but he managed to get healthy enough to return to practice back on Dec. 24.
He suffered further injury in a recent car accident on Jan. 4 and is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list (NFI), which will likely keep him out the rest of the playoffs.
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (2019-22) played in the first four games of the season, before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery, ending his season.
The No. 4 Los Angeles Rams have former Pitt defensive end/linebacker Rashad Weaver (2016-20), who hasn't played for them this season, currently on the practice squad after the Texans cut him.
The Rams host the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings, who have defensive end Patrick Jones II (2016-20) and offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (2014-17).
O'Neill started every game in the regular season at right tackle, while Jones played in 15 games in the regular season and started one contest.
Jones did not practice this week and missed the regular season finale, after suffering a knee injury in the home win over the Packers in Week 17.
