Riverhounds Re-Sign Pitt Men's Soccer Star

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰⚫️🟡 Bertin Jacquesson returns to Pittsburgh!🔥



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/y3NcPxG2aI pic.twitter.com/ZBAyH6297r