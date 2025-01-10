Riverhounds Re-Sign Pitt Men's Soccer Star
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers men's soccer star will stay in the city of Pittsburgh for the next season, where he'll look to show his talents once again in 2025.
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship announced that they re-signed former Pitt forward Bertin Jacquesson. This deal is a permanent deal for the 2025 season with a club option for the 2026 season.
Jacquesson joined Pitt ahead of the 2020-21 season, after playing for RC Strasbourg and hailing from Lorrez-Le-Bocage, France.
He had a great freshman season, playing in 18 matches and starting 17 of them. He made seven assists, ranking third in the ACC and ninth in Division I, as well as fourth in the ACC in assists per game (0.39).
Jacquesson also scored four goals for Pitt, including a goal in the Quarterfinals in the 3-0 win over Washington, earning the program its first trip to the College Cup. He earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors for his performances.
He had another great season as a sophomore in 2021, starting 14 of the 20 matches he played in with seven goals and 11 assists. He ranked fifth in assists and 12th in assists per game, 0.55. He also led the Panthers with 25 points and ranked fourth in the ACC.
Jacquesson again excelled in the postseaon, tying an NCAA Tournament record with three assists in the 5-2 win over Northern Illinois in the Second Round and then scored in the 4-0 win over Hofstra in the Third Round, getting Pitt back to the Elite Eight.
He had some injuries early on for Pitt in his junior season in 2022, but scored a career-high eight goals and created five assists in 19 starts.
Jacquesson starred in the NCAA Tournament, scoring two goals in the 2-1 home win over Cleveland State in the First Round, creating an assist in the 3-0 road win over Akron in the Second Round, scoring an incredible game-winning goal in the 87th minute to upset No. 1 Kentucky in the Third Round and then making the assist in the 1-0 extra time win over Portland to make it back to the College Cup.
He finished his Pitt career with 19 goals, 23 assists and 61 points across 57 matches. His 0.40 assists per game and total assists rank second and third most in program history, respectively. His six NCAA Tournament goals are also the most in program history.
Jacquesson signed a Generation Adidas Contract following the end of the season and Real Salt Lake took him with the No. 13 overall pick in the First Round of the 2023 MLS Draft, the highest ever selection for a Pitt player.
He made 12 appearances for Real Salt Lake over two seasons, recording one assist. He also made 18 appearances for their reserve side in the MLS Next Pro, scoring two goals and adding an assist.
Jacquesson signed with the Riverhounds on loan towards the end of the 2024 season. He scored five goals and made two assists in eight games, including scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 road win on Oct. 5, earning USL Player of the Week honors.
