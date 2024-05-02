Pitt Basketball Announces Opponent for Season Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have about six months to go before the start of the next season, but even with their 2024-25 schedule not out yet, they already have their opponent in the season opener.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Pitt will host Radford at the Petersen Events Center on November 4 to kickstart the 2024-25 campaign.
If they do play Radford, this will serve as the first ever meeting between the two programs. Pitt has also only played four games against opponents from the Big South, the conference Radford is in, throughout their history.
This includes two home wins agaisnt Gardner-Webb in 2016 and 2020, a win each against High Point at home in 2017 and UNC Asheville in the First Round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
Pitt is 4-2 in season openers under Jeff Capel at home, which includes wins against Youngstown State in 2018 and Florida State in 2019, as well as blowouts against UT-Martin in 2022 and North Carolina A&T in 2023.
The 100-52 win over NC A&T also saw freshman guard Carlton Carrington Jr. score 18 points, grab 12 rebounds and dish out 10 assists for a triple-double in his debut. He became the first Pitt player to do so in their first collegiate game and only the second in ACC history to do so.
They also had some terrible double-digit losses in home openers against St. Francis (Pa.) in 2020 and The Citadel in 2021. The loss to The Citadel saw recruitJudah Mintz decommit from the program and eventually land with rival Syracuse.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Interested in Transfer Freshman All-American
- Former Pitt F Transfers to Minnesota
- Pitt Competing With John Calipari for Kentucky Transfer
- Former Pitt Target Reenters the Transfer Portal
- Pitt Gets New Opponent in TBT Regional
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt