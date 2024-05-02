Pitt Interested in Transfer Freshman All-American
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to work to bring in great talent in the transfer portal and made contact with a defensive back that excelled last season.
James Madison defensive back D'Angelo Ponds entered the portal last week, and Pitt joined one of 22 other schools for his services, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
This includes ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana and USC, Big 12 schools in Arizona, Cincinnati and Houston, SEC schools in Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, American schools in Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Tulane and Tulsa, plus UConn.
Ponds had an excellent 2023 season as a freshman, playing in all 13 games and starting 10 at cornerback.
He made 51 tackles (32 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles. His 15 passes defended ranked tied for second in the Sun Belt and his 13 pass breakups ranked third.
Ponds earned a number of accolades following the 2023 season, including Freshman All-American honors from On3, College Football Network, Football Writers Association of America, as well as CFN Freshman Cornerback of the Year and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Semifinalist (Fab 14). He also earned Second Team All-Sun Belt Cornerback honors.
The Panthers will compete with a number of teams for his signature, but with M.J. Devonshire going to the NFL and both A.J. Woods and Marquis Williams graduating, there are spots to fight for at cornerback.
Pitt did land one transfer defensive back following the end of spring practices in Jaremiah Anglin Jr. from Kentucky.
