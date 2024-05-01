Former Pitt Target Reenters the Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their former transfer targets reenter the transfer portal, giving them another shot at them.
St. John's forward Chris Ledlum is back in the transfer portal after one season in the Big East. He started in 30 of 31 contests, averaging 28.8 minutes, 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 42.7% from the field and career-highs in 31.5% from 3-point range and 70.8% from the foul line, respectively.
Ledlum initially entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons with Harvard from 2019-23, which includes the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season, which saw the Ivy League shut down entirely.
He started in 41 of the 70 games he played for the Crimson, including 40 of the 41 contests over his last two seasons there.
His best season came in 2022-23, where he averaged career-highs of 18.8 points, 1.8 steals and 31.5 minutes per game, respectively. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 47.3% from the field, 29.4% from 3-point range and 63.6% from the free throw line that season.
Pitt, along with a number of teams, came in for his services last season, but he ultimately chose to return home to St. John's, as he is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The 6-foot-6 forward is someone that Pitt basketball would benefit in having next season, if other potential targets fall through.
The current scholarship forwards on the Panthers' roster include redshirt senior Zack Austin, juniors in Florida State transfer Cam Corhen, plus Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham and redshirt freshmen Marlon Barnes Jr. and Papa Amadou Kante.
