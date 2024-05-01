Pitt Gets New Opponent in TBT Regional

BREAKING NEWS: The back-to-back National Champions have a team in TBT THIS YEAR‼️



Introducing: Stars of Storrs, a @UConnMBB alumni team led by 3 former Champions!



TICKETS TO SEE @starsofstorrs IN PITTSBURGH THIS SUMMER: https://t.co/tV8jeOeWWr pic.twitter.com/gEr1ZBUFTY