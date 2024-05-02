Pitt Adds Future Series With UCF
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added two new games to their future football schedules. According to a repot from Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Panthers have sceduled a home-and-home series with UCF.
McMurphy said Pitt will host the first game at Acisure Stadium in 2026 and visit UCF in Orlando, Florida for the return game in 2029. Exact kickoff times will be announced at a later date. Pitt later confirmed the report themselves.
This isn't the first time the Panthers and Knights have clashed in a home-and-home series. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, they drew a 1-1 tie with both sides claiming victories at home. in 2018, the Panthers fell 45-13 to a UCF team that finished 12-1 overall and 11th in the final AP poll. Pitt got it's revenge the following year when, after blowing a 21-0 lead, Kenny Pickett caught a double-reverse pass from wide receiver Aaron Matthews with 59 seconds left that proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
Pitt's future non-conference schedules are loaded with compelling power conference matchups. They have five more games against rival West Virginia and Notre Dame slated for 2024 through 2036. A trip to Cincinnati is on deck for this coming fall and a two-game series with Wisconsin will be played during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The second game against the Badgers will be played in Dublin, Ireland.
As of right now, Pitt's 2026 non-conference schedule consists of a home game against Miami (OH), the first game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin and now a home game against UCF. In 2029, Pitt will host West Virginia and Richmond and visit the Knights.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Interested in Transfer Freshman All-American
- Former Pitt F Transfers to Minnesota
- Pitt Competing With John Calipari for Kentucky Transfer
- Former Pitt Target Reenters the Transfer Portal
- Pitt Gets New Opponent in TBT Regional
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt