Pitt Hosting Explosive Edge Rusher on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host an explosive edge rusher on an official visit this summer, as they continue to recruit defensive ends heavily.
Class of 2025 edge rusher/athlete Sherrod Henderson announced that he will take an official visit to Pitt June 6-8, a month where Pitt will host a number of top recruits.
Henderson plays for Heide Trask Senior High School in Rocky Point, N.C. and plays at both defensive end and outside linebacker on defense.
He racked up 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 sacks on defense, and also excelled at running back, with 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
His athleticism proves vital on the line of scrimmage, easily beating most blockers to get in the backfield with ease, either sacking the quarterback or breaking up a play. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Henderson is a tough man to block and to tackle as a running back.
Henderson holds only two Power Four offers, with Pitt and Virginia Tech. He also has FBS offers from Air Force, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, South Florida, Troy and Western Michigan, plus FCS offers from Campbell, Charleston Southern, Cornell, Elon, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina Central and Wofford.
Along with Pitt, Henderson also has an official visit scheduled with Virginia Tech June 21-23 and took an unofficial visit there in March. He also visited South Carolina back in April.
Pitt has two Class of 2025 recruits who they will host in official visits in quaterback commit Mason Heintschel and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
