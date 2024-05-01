Pitt Women's Basketball Adds Texas Transfer F
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a Texas transfer forward to their women's basketball program, who will bring depth and height to a program that is in need of her services.
Kha'Dija Faye announced her commitment to the Panthers on Instagram with the caption, "#committed let's get it."
Faye has played four years of collegiate basketball, with her first two seasons at Texas Tech and her past two at Texas, playing in 103 games and starting 58. She averaged 14.9 minutes, 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 70.0% from 3-point range in her career so far.
She started 15 fifteen of the 19 games she played as a freshman for the Red Raiders in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. She averaged 15.8 minutes, 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 assists per game, respectively, as well as shooting 47.5% from the field and 50.0% from the foul line.
Faye started less games as a sophomore, just nine of 19 games she played in, but improved her production. She averaged career-highs of 18.1 minutes, 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She also shot 42.9% from the floor and 66.7% from the foul line.
She would transfer to Texas as a junior ahead of the 2022-23 season. Unlike her past two seasons with Texas Tech, that saw her endure back-to-back losing seasons, she got to experience a great winning culture at Texas.
Faye played in 36 games and started 27 contests as a junior, both career-highs, leading the Longhorns to a regular season Big Ten Title and the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
She also averaged 14.9 minutes, 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, a career-high 1.0 steals, as well as 0.9 blocks per game, respectively, while making a career-high 54.3% of her shots from the floor and shooting 69.3% on free throws.
Faye helped Texas win the Big 12 Tournament and make the Elite Eight this past season, playing 29 games and starting seven of them. She averaged 12.2 minutes, 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 50.5% from the floor and a career-high 78.4% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-4 post player from Senegal has one year left of eligibility. She joins fellow forwards in graduate student Ioanna Chatzileonti and sophomore Lauren Rust, who hail from Greece and Canada, respectively, as three international players on Pitt's roster for next season.
She is the fourth player to transfer to Pitt this offseason, joining Clemson forward MaKayla Elmore and guards in Brooklynn Miles from Kentucky and Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, as head coach Tory Verdi looks to bolster the team going into his second season at the helm.
Pitt lost four players to the transfer portal after the end of this past season. This includes First Team All-ACC forward Liatu King, plus forwards Gabby Hutcherson and Rapuluchi Ayodele, as well as guard Jasmine Timmerson.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt QB Finds New Home
- Former Pitt G Gathering Impressive Transfer Offers
- How Pitt Volleyball Replaces Rachel Jepsen
- Pitt Hosting Explosive Edge Rusher on Official Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt