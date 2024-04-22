Pitt Starter Returning for Next Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got more unsurprising but good news this week as they retool and rest their roster for the 2024-25 season.
To keep a strong month of recruiting news rolling, Pitt was able to announce that starting forward Zack Austin would be back for his second season with the Panthers. He joins star guards Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett, who announced their intention to return to Oakland for another season earlier in the spring.
Austin transferred in from High Point after an All-Big South-worth campaign during his sophomore season, and quickly became an impact player for the Panthers. He earned a starting job right away but struggled to shoot during his first month at the ACC level. Austin was relegated to the bench briefly but earned his way back into the starting lineup and finished the season in that role.
He carved out a niche as a versatile defender and high-caliber shot-blocker. Austin ended the year having averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line.
The Panthers retained Leggett, Lowe and Austin while adding transfers Cameron Corhen and Damian Dunn.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Makes Top 4 for 2025 Michigan LB
- Former Pitt WR Re-Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt TE Departs for Transfer Portal
- Pitt WR Enters the Transfer Portal
- Two Pitt Panthers Make Top 150 NFL Draft Prospects
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt