Former Pitt WR Re-Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wideout Jaden Bradley will change schools for the second time during his college career, it was reported this week.
Bradley, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2021, will transfer from UNC Charlotte after spending just one season in the program, according to a report from college football transfer portal insider, Mike Farrell.
Bradley played in 18 games over his two years as a Panther and totaled 19 receptions for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns - both of which came in a 21-26 loss to Georgia Tech during the 2022 season.
He struggled to find more playing time for the 49ers this past season. Bradley played in two games against Georgia State and Florida early in September but did not see any snaps afterwards. Bradley did not record a catch during his time in Charlotte.
The junior will now look for a new home at which to play out what could be his final year of eligibility in college football.
