Two Pitt Panthers Make Top 150 NFL Draft Prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have two former players that have received praise ahead of the NFL Draft this weekend.
Jeremiah Miller, NFL Draft analyst for the NFL Network, put both Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire and offensive tackle on his top 150 NFL Draft prospects. He put Goncalves at No. 88, No. 12 for an offensive tackle, and Devonshire at No. 144, No. 19 for cornerback.
Devonshire started with Kentucky, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He finished his time with the Panthers with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups, while earning All-ACC punt returner honors in 2022.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors this past season at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game. Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
If Devonshire earns a draft selection, he would make it five consecutive years that an NFL team took a Pitt defensive back. The Buffalo Bills took Dane Jackson in 2020 and Damar Hamlin in 2021, the New York Jets took Jason Pinnock in 2021, the Denver Broncos took Damarri Mathis in 2022 and both the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Erick Hallett II and the Houston Texas selected Brandon Hill in 2023.
Goncalves spent the past five seasons at Pitt from 2019-23, playing 39 games over the past four seasons with 21 starts, including all 13 games in 2022. He also set up draft visits with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.
If an NFL team drafts Goncalves, with mock drafts placing him somewhere on the third day in the later rounds, it would make it back-to-back years a Pitt offensive tackle earned a draft selection. The New York Jets drafted Carter Warren last year in the Fourth Round.
