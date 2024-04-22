Pitt TE Departs For Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a number of players leave the program following the end of spring practice and the list continues to grow, as a tight end entered the transfer portal.
According to Mike Farrell, Panthers redshirt junior tight end Cole Mitchell departed for the portal. He spent the past three seasons with the Panthers and didn't play a single game, but will always feature as a member of the 2021 ACC Championship team.
Mitchell is the second tight end to transfer from Pitt this offseason, as redshirt senior Karter Johnson departed for Florida A&M in the FCS.
He is the second player this week to transfer from the program, as redshirt freshman wide receiver Israel Polk did so as well.
Mitchell is the sixth scholarship player and seventh overall to depart from the Panthers following the end of spring practices. He joins Polk, quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II on offense, as well as defensive ends in Dayon Hayes and Antonio Camon, plus linebacker Solomon DeShields.
Hayes and DeShields, both starters last season, transferred to Colorado and Texas A&M, respectively.
The remaining Pitt scholarship tight ends includes fifth year Jake Overman, who transferred in from Oregon State, senior Gavin Bartholomew, redshirt junior Jake Renda and incoming freshman Malachi Thomas.
Pitt is still over the scholarship limits, and as they look to add players from the transfer portal, expect more players on the roster to leave in the coming weeks.
