Pitt WR Enters the Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had one of their young wide receivers enter the transfer portal on Monday in Israel Polk.
Polk spent one season with the Panthers, enrolling early back in January of last year. He played in four games last season, Wofford in Week 1, Cincinnati in Week 2, Boston College in Week 12 and Duke in the season-finale in Week 13. He made one catch on the road against Duke for 14 yards.
Since he only played in four games last season, Polk maintained his redshirt, giving him four more years of eligibility.
He came to Pitt after playing for powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star, No. 97 athlete and No. 103 recruit from California in the Class of 2023.
Polk is the third player from the Pitt Class of 2023 to transfer this offseason. Running back TJ Harvison did so back in December and defensive end Antonio Camon left last week. Both players are still without a team.
He is the third offensive player to transfer following spring practices, joining quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II. He is the sixth player overall this spring, along with Camon and starters in both defensive end Dayon Hayes and linebacker Solomon DeShields, who transferred to Colorado and Texas A&M respectively.
Polk is the third wide receiver to transfer from the Panthers this offseason. Walk-on Lorenzo Jenkins got a scholarship to play for FCS school Bethune-Cookman, while Addison Copeland III is without a team.
The remaining wide receivers on the roster include two transfers in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., from San Diego State, and Censere "C.J." Lee from Western Carolina, both players who excelled under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell previously.
The other scholarship wide outs are redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, sophomore Kenny Johnson, redshirt freshmen Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler-El, and freshman Cameron Monteiro.
