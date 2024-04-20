Pitt Women's Basketball Lands Kentucky Transfer G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add to the women's basketball program, as they landed a transfer from a Kentucky guard.
Brooklynn Miles announced her commitment to Pitt on her Instagram, with a number of pictures of her in a Pitt jersey and standing back-to-back with head coach Tory Verdi.
Miles spent her last season at Kentucky, playing in 32 games, starting 27 contests, averaging 29.8 minutes. She scored 5.8 points, dished out a team-high 3.0 assists, grabbed 2.9 rebounds and forced 1.2 steals per game, respectively. She also shot 38.8% from the field and 61.1% from the foul line.
She played her first two seasons of college basketball with SEC rival Tennessee, making 56 appearances with no starts, averaging 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, respectively. She has one year left of eligibility.
Miles left Kentucky earlier this month, due to coaching changes. Kyra Elzy, who made the NCAA Tournament her first two seasons as Kentucky head coach, but won just 24 games total the past two seasons, leading to her dismissal from the program.
The Wildcats replaced her with Kenny Brooks, who excelled at the same position at Virginia Tech the past eight seasons, including a Final Four apperance in 2023. Miles left following the hiring of Brooks, and is one of nine Wildcats who have departed from the program this offseason.
She is the second transfer to join Pitt this offseason, along with Clemson forward MaKayla Elmore, who also left due to a coaching change.
Pitt head coach Tory Verdi will look to add more players to his roster after a number of players entered the transfer portal following the end of last season. Pitt finished 8-24 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, tied for last in the conference,
All-ACC forward Liatu King joined the portal, along with fellow forwards Rapuluchi Ayodele and Gabby Hutcherson, who all walked on Senior Day, and guard Jasmine Timmerson Jr.
Other guards on the roster for Pitt include senior Bella Perkins, juniors Marley Washenitz, Aislin Malcolm and Raeven Boswell, along with incoming freshman Audrey Biggs.
