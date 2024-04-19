Pitt Legend Signs Extension With Rutgers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star Brandin Knight is one of the most valued member of the Rutgers coaching staff and the program has signed him to a new contract that reflects as much.
According to a report from NJ.com's Brian Fonseca, the former Pitt star has signed an four-year contract extension that will keep him on Steve Pikiell's staff at Rutgers from now through the 2027-28 season. Knight's new contract also includes significant raises and retention bonuses on top of increases to the payouts for reaching certain incentives.
Knight, already the highest-paid assistant on Pikiell's staff, has received a $75,000 raise and will receive a $25,000 raise for each season he stays at Rutgers through the end of his contract. His salary in the final year of this deal will be $775,000. A $100,000 retention bonus will be added onto that salary each September.
The terms of his buyout state that there will not be a buyout if he leaves for a head coaching position in college or any NBA coaching position. He will receive 50% of his salary if he leaves prior to the start of September and 25% if he leaves after the the first day of the month.
Knight has incentives in his contract for winning a Big 10 title, making and advancing in the NCAA Tournament and other milestones that add up to $165,000.
Knight played at Pitt from 1999 to 2003. He was the 2001-02 Big East Player of the Year and two-time All-Big East selection. He served as an assistant coach for the Panthers for eight years before moving on to Rutgers. Knight is credited with being one of the lead recruiters that landed Rutgers' best recruiting class in history, which is ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals, headlined by the first two five-star players to ever commit to the school in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
