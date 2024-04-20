Pitt Offers Iowa Transfer WR with Local Connection
PITTSBURGH -- The PItt Panthers are looking to improve their wide receiving core, as they offered Iowa transfer Jacob Bostick.
Bostick spent the past two seasons with the Hawkeyes, not playing in 2022 and redshirting, then seeing action in five games last season but not recording any stat at all.
He played high school football for Palatine in Palatine, Ill., a suburb northwest of Chicago. He had offers from a number of schools, including Pitt, as well as Illinois, Louisville, Cincinnati and a number of MAC programs, but chose to commit to Iowa. 247Sports rated him as the No. 11 recruit in Illinois and No. 89 at wide receiver in the Class of 2022, respecitvely.
Bostick has good hands for a wideout, but also has the speed and route running necessary to succeed in a faster paced offense than Iowa played.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, Bostick has received four other offers along with Pitt since entering the transfer portal following the end of spring practices. This includes Big 12 teams in Houston and Iowa State, as well as Vanderbilt and Fresno State.
Bostick's father, Joshua Bostick, spent five seasons with Kent State from 1998-2002, playing in 29 games and making 54 catches for 631 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua played high school football in the WPIAL for West Mifflin, a suburb 10 miles southeast of Pitt.
Pitt has a number of wide receivers on scholarship, but it looks like new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who offered Bostick, wants to bring in some of his own players to the program for his new offensive scheme.
Bell already brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who played for him at Western Carolina, but came in from San Diego State this offseason, as well as Western Carolina transfer Censere "C.J." Lee.
The other wideouts on the Panthers roster on scholarship include redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, sophomore Kenny Johnson, redshirt freshmen Israel Polk, Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler-El, and freshman Cameron Monteiro.
Bostick is the first transfer on offense that Pitt has offered. They offered three transfer defensive ends in Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State, Deamonte Diggs from Youngstown State and Anthony Johnson from Illinois, as well as linebacker Larry Worth from Jacksonville State.
