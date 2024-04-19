Pitt Offers Jacksonville State Transfer LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are working hard during the transfer portal and recently offered a Jacksonville State linebacker.
Larry Worth spent two seasons with the Gamecocks, playing in 22 games, making 83 tackles, (28 solo), eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He spent his freshman season as a reserve linebacker, making 20 tackles, (10 solo), two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Worth saw an increased role last season, playing in all 13 games and starting four contests at nickel linebacker. He made 63 tackles, (28 solo), six tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He made a career-high 12 tackles, four solo, and two tackles for loss, while also making a sack as Jacksonville State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 34-31 in overtime in the New Orleans Bowl.
Worth's efforts overall throughout the season helped the Gamecocks finish 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA in their first season moving up from the FCS to the FBS.
He currently holds offers from Arkansas and Minnesota, and according to Pete Nakos of On3, Cincinnati, Duke and Oregon have also contacted him. He is currently on a visit to Arkansas, which he posted about on his Twitter.
Along with Worth, Pitt has now offered four players since the transfer portal opened this week. They offered three transfer defensive ends in Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State, Deamonte Diggsfrom Youngstown State and Anthony Johnson from Illinois.
Pitt lost two of their starting transfer linebackers to the transfer portal, with Bangally Kamara going to South Carolina after the season ended and Solomon DeShields departing after spring practices.
One linebacker they contacted recently is Tennessee transfer Elijah Herring, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see linebackers coach Ryan Manalac go after some more transfers in the coming weeks.
The scholarship linebackers still on the roster include sixth years in Brandon George and Ohio transfer Keye Thompson, redshirt junior Nick Lapi, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sophomores Braylan Lovelace, Rasheem Biles and Jordan Bass and freshmen in Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Legend Signs Extension With Rutgers
- WVU OL Takes Shot at Pitt
- Five-Star Pitt Target Partners with Damar Hamlin
- Pitt's Jeff Capel Reacts to Damian Dunn Addition
- Pitt Makes Final Five for Kentucky Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt