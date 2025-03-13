2026 DB Amori McNeil High on Pitt
Amori McNeil will be back to visit the Pitt Panthers this week.
He’s a 2026-class defensive back who has so far earned Power Four offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and West Virginia along with Akron, James Madison, and more.
Last season as a junior at Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic, McNeil recorded 93 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, six pass breakups with just two catches allowed, and a fumble recovery from the defensive backfield.
He also chipped in well over 500 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns (via 20 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns alongside 36 carries for 252 yards and three scores), a two-way standout in the 6-foot, 190-pound range.
Since his junior season, McNeil has transferred to an excellent private school in Don Bosco This means he’s now a teammate of Pitt offensive line recruit Rhett Morris.
This Friday, March 15, the rising senior will visit Pitt. So, Inside the Panthers reached out to the Jersey product to learn more.
Did you grow up playing football in Jersey?
“I actually grew up in Brooklyn. I've been playing football since I was five. Me and my older brother, we always played football.”
Pitt extended an offer, and you attended a Junior Day in Pittsburgh in January. Can you tell me a bit about that?
“It was a good place, a good environment, good culture and stuff. They made me feel welcome and I was able to learn a lot about it.”
Which coach at Pitt is your main contact?
“It’s Coach (Ryan) Manalac and Coach (Oren) Wilson. I think they're cool. I feel like I built a very good bond with them. And we speak a lot about Pitt and stuff like that.”
What drew you to make plans to get back there this week?
“I thought it's a very good environment to be around, so when they asked me to come out to spring practices, I wanted to get out there as soon as possible.”
What role do you think you fit best in the defensive backfield?
“I feel like I could line up in front of a slot receiver and play the slot receiver, but still go and make a tackle on a running back.”
What are you hoping to see or do at Pitt this week?
“I'm looking forward to watching the practice and just speaking with more people, the coaches, and some of the players on the team.”
Is Pitt a legitimate contender for you? If so, can you explain what that is?
“Yeah, I feel like they’re in there for me because they've been recruiting me heavy, and I've been able to build some very tight bonds with the coaching staff, and I can see myself playing under that coaching staff and in that type of environment.”
