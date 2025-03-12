Formidable Linebacker Unit Leads Pitt Panthers
You can be sure the Pitt Panthers linebacker unit will come into focus when each of the dozen opponents on the schedule prepare for action this season.
It starts with last season’s First Team All-American.
Last year, Kyle Louis put together a phenomenal redshirt sophomore season after seeing action in just 13 games with only two starts throughout 2022 and 2023.
The New Jersey product finished with 101 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
It was a Batman and Robin-like tandem with Louis joined by true sophomore Rasheem Biles 82 total tackles (46 solo), an impressive 18 tackles for loss, an interception returned for a touchdown, nine pass defenses (leading Pitt in 2024), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
The fact Louis and Biles both return is why this position is in the top spot.
Although veteran linebacker Brandon George exhausted his eligibility, look for Braylan Lovelace to likely complete the trifecta as the mike linebacker in between Biles at the money ‘backer position and Louis starring in the star role.
Lovelace saw action in 12 games in the 2024-25 season. However, his production was quite good given his modest workload.
The in-state product was impressive in the box and throughout the backfield as he racked up 53 total tackles, an impressive 11 tackles for loss, and he notched four sacks, a notable stat considering Lovelace earned only four starts last year.
Lovelace also recorded a 33-yard pick-six during Pitt’s 41-13 victory over Syracuse on October 24 of 2024.
It’s worth noting that Lovelace may have played his best football when Pitt’s back was against the wall, facing some of the toughest competition last season.
Over the three-game stretch versus SMU (Nov. 2), Virginia (Nov. 9), and Clemson (Nov. 16), the rising junior recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and a sack.
On the stat sheet across those three tough losses, Lovelace outshined his veteran mike ‘backer counterpart in George whose production was lower across the board (10 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack).
Aside from Lovelace, Jeremiah Macelin was strong as a special teams contributor last fall and will look to build upon that effort as a potential two-deep mike ‘backer. He shows typical Florida speed as an Opa Locka product who earned offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M as a 2023-class recruit.
Among the true freshmen who enrolled early, it’ll be interesting to see if there will be a rookie surprise.
Certainly, Justin Thompson enters the program very well-coached out of Good Counsel. The Maryland powerhouse produced Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart and center Sam Mustipher, Detroit Lions edge Josh Paschal, Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller, and many other pros.
Fellow true freshman linebacker Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Taylor will likely need time to bulk up before seeing action at linebacker - listed 6-foot-1, 195 pounds in the spring roster. In the meantime, look for the long, rangy, and aggressive youngster to get a look on special teams coverage units. Taylor could be a strong candidate for the star position in the future given his range.
All in all, it starts with Louis and Biles flanking Lovelace in what should be among the best linebacker units in the ACC this year.
Perhaps the Louis-led group could emerge as the greatest starting lineup across ACC linebacker units if all three projected starters build upon and bolster the strong 2024-25 showings.
