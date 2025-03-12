Pitt Football Hosting 2026 Florida Linebacker
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue securing visits from players across the country, as they ready for a successful summer of recruiting.
Desmond Johnson, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he will make an official visit to Pitt the weekend of June 19-21.
Johnson plays linebacker for Northwestern High School in Miami and had a solid junior season in 2024, making 83 tackles (48 solo), seven sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.
He thrives in coverage, eyeing the quarterback down and reading where they'll throw it, making either a pick or stopping an easy catch. Standing at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he is a ferocious tackler, making big time stops and doing so with authority.
Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac offered Johnson on Feb. 10 and now has him coming on an official visit this summer, announcing just a month afterwards.
He has one other official visit scheduled to UCF the weekend of June 6-8.
Johnson, while not having any recruiting sites rank him, holds numerous offers. This includes Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Florida State, NC State, SMU and Wake Forest, plus Arkansas and Michigan, and FBS offers from Georgia State, American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic and USF, Conference USA schools in Liberty and Western Kentucky and one FCS offer from Tennessee State.
He is one of three linebackers making an official visit to Pitt this summer, along with three-stars in Markel Dabney from Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va. and Reilarean Phillips from Alief Elsik High School in Houston.
Johnson is also one of four recruits making their official visit to the Panthers the weekend of June 19-21, along with three-star wide receivers in Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss. and Santana Carlos from Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., plus three-star offensive lineman Rhett Morris from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.
Five other Florida recruits making their official visit to Pitt includes four-star wide receiver Larry Miles from Jones High School in Orlando, three-star wide receivers in Gary Hadley Jr. from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota and Demetrice McCray from Leesburgh High School in Leesburg and three-star tight end Adam Land from Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Damar Hamlin Narrates Pitt Panthers Spring Hype Video
- Bills Re-Sign Pitt's Damar Hamlin
- Pitt Football Makes Top 10 for 4-Star WR
- Brandon Simmons Jr. Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
- 49ers Sign Former Pitt DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt