WATCH: Damar Hamlin Narrates Pitt Panthers Spring Hype Video

Check out the spring camp preview video churned out by the Pitt Panthers this week, a primer narrated by Damar Hamlin. 

Kevin Sinclair

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Damar Hamlin on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Damar Hamlin on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
“Unfinished Business #H2P” was the motto displayed atop the tweet from the Pitt Panthers Football account this week, a spring camp hype video displayed below it. 

In the video that surfaced on Tuesday at the beginning of spring ball, the opening credits cite former Pitt star. 

Damar Hamlin

“The goal has always been the same. This time last year, we had some new faces,” Hamlin states as footage of Eli Holstein crosses the screen. “New personnel, new systems to help us reach that goal. And man, did we come out the block strong. Who could forget those comebacks, the excitement, the bond we built together. But you don’t win a race halfway through.”

Footage of tight end Jake Overman is shown from last season in a post-game press conference appearance. 

“When the adversity does hit at some point in the season, we just lean on each other. We’re ready for it, and we know how to bounce back,” Overman says. “The best lessons in life are learned the hard way. What’s that saying? Nothing worth having comes easy,” Hamlin continues. “There are no shortcuts to success.

“The battles in the fall are often won in the off-season. They’re won with every run, every lift, every mental rep. Toughness, effort, attitude, knowledge. That’s how we measure success. Now the pieces are in place. The goal is still the same. And the next time we meet on the North Shore, we’ll finish what we started,” Hamlin states as the primer wraps up.

Hamlin was re-signed by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, a one-year extension following his 2024-25 campaign, logging 89 total tackles (62 solo), four run stuffs, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

