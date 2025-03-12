WATCH: Damar Hamlin Narrates Pitt Panthers Spring Hype Video
“Unfinished Business #H2P” was the motto displayed atop the tweet from the Pitt Panthers Football account this week, a spring camp hype video displayed below it.
In the video that surfaced on Tuesday at the beginning of spring ball, the opening credits cite former Pitt star.
“The goal has always been the same. This time last year, we had some new faces,” Hamlin states as footage of Eli Holstein crosses the screen. “New personnel, new systems to help us reach that goal. And man, did we come out the block strong. Who could forget those comebacks, the excitement, the bond we built together. But you don’t win a race halfway through.”
Footage of tight end Jake Overman is shown from last season in a post-game press conference appearance.
“When the adversity does hit at some point in the season, we just lean on each other. We’re ready for it, and we know how to bounce back,” Overman says. “The best lessons in life are learned the hard way. What’s that saying? Nothing worth having comes easy,” Hamlin continues. “There are no shortcuts to success.
“The battles in the fall are often won in the off-season. They’re won with every run, every lift, every mental rep. Toughness, effort, attitude, knowledge. That’s how we measure success. Now the pieces are in place. The goal is still the same. And the next time we meet on the North Shore, we’ll finish what we started,” Hamlin states as the primer wraps up.
Hamlin was re-signed by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, a one-year extension following his 2024-25 campaign, logging 89 total tackles (62 solo), four run stuffs, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Bills Re-Sign Pitt's Damar Hamlin
- Pitt Football Makes Top 10 for 4-Star WR
- Brandon Simmons Jr. Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
- 49ers Sign Former Pitt DB
- Pitt Falls to Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt