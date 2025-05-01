Future Elite Recruits, Freshmen Offered by Pitt Panthers
The Pitt Panthers have made clear they views several recruits as fitting that description just this week, doling out offers across multiple recruiting classes.
To earn a Power Four scholarship offer, or several offers, at any stage of a young player's high school career is an indication of a high-potential, very capable football player.
To earn a Power Five offer as a varsity freshman, the indication is much more substantial. It means that player presents both elite skill and an advanced level of knowledge, instincts, and mature approach to the game. Some have shown that level of play throughout an entire freshman season, others making clear the stage is set for dynamic and/or dominant play across the next three seasons.
Recently, the Pitt staff extended a few offers to varsity rookies who are nearing the end of their freshman school years. That includes the three reviewed below.
TJ Maddox
As a receiver at Atco (NJ) Winslow Township, TJ Maddox had modest production for an upperclassman at the varsity level in the highly competitive state of New Jersey.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass catcher notched 15 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Playing both ways, Maddox also recorded 13 tackles and one interception.
To date, Maddox has already scored offers from East Carolina, Georgia State, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, Syracuse, and Temple.
Derrell Hines Jr.
Bowling Green, Central Florida, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Syracuse so far have offered Derrell Hines Jr., a 6-foot-1, 170-pound pass-catcher out of the city the Panthers coaching staff constantly targets, especially at the receiver position: Orlando, Florida.
Hines Jr. is an up and coming receiver who could rise well into the four-star range.
If you'd yet to learn about Hines Jr., when you attended a Hinesborough football game, it's likely you'd assume he's a senior in the program. Weighing in at just 170 pounds, the Florida product has a mature build for such a young player.
Expect Coach Bell and the Panthers to push for a campus visit either this spring or next school year, preferably for a home game in Pittsburgh.
Maikol Armas
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Maikol Larmas competes in a regional chock-full of Division-I and Power Four talent — Fort Myers (Fla.) North Fort Myers High School.
It's not common for a freshman to see a lot of action at a school like North Fort Myers, but Armas proved to be an exception to that trend. Playing mostly a three-tech role up front, he recorded an impressive 44 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and five hurries.
Armas also plays basketball, which is also uncommon for interior defensive linemen.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Facing Big 12 Teams at PPG Paints Arena
- Steelers, Chiefs Hosting Pitt DE for Rookie Minicamps
- Pitt Football Offer Report: WR Julian Caldwell
- While in Texas, Pitt Panthers Offer 2026 TE
- Pitt Basketball Hosts WVU Decommit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt