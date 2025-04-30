Pitt Volleyball Facing Big 12 Teams at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in two talented teams to Pittsburgh this fall, but not to campus.
Intersport and FOX Sports released the schedule plans for the State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase, which they revealed will take place at PPG Paints Arena during Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Match dates and times are still TBA.
The teams competing include Pitt, Penn State, Arizona State and TCU. Pitt and Penn State will face the two Big 12 teams, but not each other, during the weekend, as the reigning National Champions will host Pitt at Rec Hall at a different date this upcoming season.
This is the first game for Pitt volleyball at PPG Paints Arena, since they swept Ohio State on Sept. 6, 2019. PPG Paints Arena hosted the Final Four for the first time later that season.
Arizona State is coming off a season where they went 30-3 overall and 17-1 in their inaugural season in the Big 12, winning the regular season conference title.
They added five transfers this offseason, including Big 12 All-Rookie Team honoree in Cincinnati libero Faith Frame and 2024 Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year in Kansas middle blocker Zoey Burgess, Long Beach State middle blocker Ella Lomigora, Kansas City setter Sydney Henry, plus Grand Canyon senior Tatum Parrott.
This will serve as the second game between the two teams, as the Panthers swept the Sun Devils at home on Oct. 27, 1989.
TCU has two Pitt connections, as AVCA Second Team All-American middle blocker Bre Kelley will face her sister, All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree in outside hitter Becca Kelley, for the first time on the collegiate level.
The Horned Frogs also have former Panthers Class of 2025 signee in outside hitter Samara Coleman, who flipped her commitment on Jan. 16.
TCU also brings back outside hitter Jalyn Gibson, an All-Big 12 First Team honoree, and defensive specialist/libero Alice Volpe, an All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree in 2025 too.
Pitt has faced TCU twice previously, sweeping them on Sept. 20, 2003 and losing in four sets in the Aztec Turkey Invitational on Nov. 25, 2011.
Pitt returns AVCA National Player of the Year in right side hitter Olivia Babcock, Kelley and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in middle blocker Ryla Jones. They also get back setter Haiti Tautua'a and right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn from injury, plus return middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan, outside hitter Blaire Bayless and libero/defensive specialists in Mallorie Meyer and Dillyn Griffin.
They also added three transfers in Florida State libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes, Illinois setter Brooke Mosher and Oregon outside hitter Sophia Gregoire.
Fans interested in learning more about the event and gaining early access to a 24-hour ticket presale opportunity, which will take place on May 20, can access the general event page on the PPG Paints Arena website. The general public ticket sale will begin May 21.
The games will also take place on National broadcast, with both FOX and FS1 showing the four games to fans across the nation.
Pitt is also competing in the AVCA First Serve Showcase, where they'll face Nebraska on Aug. 22 and Florida on Aug. 24, both at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
