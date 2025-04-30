While in Texas, Pitt Panthers Offer 2026 TE
PITTSBURGH — The state of Texas is where much of the action has been rooted for the Pitt Panthers recently.
On Monday, offensive coordinator Kade Bell and tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Jacob Bronowski arrived at Southlake Carroll to check on Pitt quarterback commit Angelo Renda. Today, the two young assistants were set to be in Seguin to visit another 2026 quarterback in Corey Daniels.
Along the way, Pittsburgh has extended offers to a few offensive lineman as Pitt O-Line coach Jeremy Darveau is also in the Lone Star State. Additionally, a noteworthy tight end announced an offer on Monday.
That prospect was Jaivion Martin out of Pflugerville High School, ranging from a high-three-star recruit with a few networks while also getting some four-star recognition.
Built like a typical traditional inline tight end, Martin isn't confined to going shoulder to shoulder with his tackle teammates.
The big-bodied tight end appears entirely comfortable and savvy operating from the perimeter, and while his speed won't overwhelm most cornerbacks, his contested ball ability is strong. And it's not due only to his ability to outmuscle defensive backs with a 50 or 60-pound advantage. Martin is more athletic than some would expect given his powerful build.
Last school year as a sophomore, Martin emerged as a key playmaker, compiling 37 receptions for 557 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his return last fall, he showed the type of progress that elevates a college prospect considerably.
As a junior, Martin churned out 51 catches for 804 yards and 11 TD as Pflugerville finished 8-4 in the 2024-25 Texas 5A-2 football season.
Per the 2026 recruiting rankings at ESPN, Martin is ranked as the No. 6 overall tight end nationally. It's worth noting that many experts believe the current cycle may be the best group of tight ends, collectively, seen in several years.
With the offer early this week, Pittsburgh joined Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Duke, Houston, Jackson State, Maryland, Memphis, Oregon State, Southern Miss, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV, UTEP, and others on Martin's offer list.
With Gavin Bartholomew transitioning to the Minnesota Vikings while Jake Overman enters his final season, the Panthers need a tight ends class that can make an impact sooner than later, and that's why this Martin development makes sense.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- LB Marcus Jennings Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
