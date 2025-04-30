While in Texas, Pitt Panthers Offer 2026 TE

TOUCHDOWN



Pfluggerville takes back the lead after a long drive down the field QB @ColeTaylor2026 hits TE @JaivionMartin who makes defenders miss and leaps in for the score! #TXHSFBPlayoffs



6:24 left in 2nd Quarter@PF_HighFootball 14@IC_PioneersFB 7 pic.twitter.com/hBMyoxGVXd