Pitt Football Offer Report: WR Julian Caldwell
PITTSBURGH — Julian Caldwell is on a recruiting trajectory only the best of the best reach as rising juniors, only a few announcements away from reaching 30 offers after the Pitt Panthers extended a scholarship last night.
He’s 6-foot-1, 180 pounds toward the end of his sophomore year, recording sub-11-second speed and a verified 4.52 40-yard dash. Facing excellent defensive backfield in Texas, foes like Mansfield Timberview, Lone Star, and South Oak Cliffe in the fall as an underclassman, Caldwell churned out 571 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Early this year, the 2027 prospect saw his stock rise considerably, filling out his offer list with schools all over the map.
Arizona, Duke, Missouri, Nebraska, and USC offered back in January. Kentucky, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Utah followed in February, and Auburn, Colorado, and Notre Dame joined the race through March. And five days before Pittsburgh put an offer on the table, Kansas extended a scholarship, too.
By then, Caldwell was earning four-star grades from multiple networks. Rivals lists the Texan No. 127 overall nationally. It seems 247Sports has a similar take, ranking him No. 143 overall. His strongest evaluation so far has come from On3, up to No. 79 overall in the 2027 class, regardless of position.
It’s all a part of a recruiting blitz in the state of Texas orchestrated by the Pitt coaching staff, including the offensive coordinator Kade Bell and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski who arrived in Texas early this week.
Before Caldwell announced his offer, the two young Panthers coaches dropped by Southlake Carroll to visit 2026 quarterback commit Angelo Renda. Pitt staff will also travel to Seguin to see about quarterback Corey Dailey this week, and defensive coordinator Randy Bates will drop in to see 2026 receiver recruit Blake Hamilton at Fort Bend Christian Academy on Tuesday. The speedster attended the spring game a few weeks ago in Pittsburgh, and he’ll return for an official visit in June.
It makes sense.
The state of Texas is steeped in the game of football. It’s why every generation has produced scores of Division-I-capable prospects on an annual basis, and will continue that production for generations to come.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
