Pitt Football Hosting 4-Star 2026 Recruit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue adding recruits they'll host on official visits this summer, which include some of the best in the country.
Damon Ferguson, an athlete in the Class of 2026, announced that he will take his official visit to Pitt the weekend of June 5-7.
Ferguson has visited Pitt before, doing so for a spring practice last March and then came back for the Backyard Brawl, which Pitt won over rival West Virginia, 38-34 at home in Week 3.
He plays for Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore and had a great junior season in 2025. He rushed105 times for 1,341 yards, 12.8 yards per carry, and 16 touchdowns. He also made 26 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions at cornerback.
His performances earned him numerous accolades, including First Team All-Metro, All-State, All-County and All-Division at running back. He also earned First Team All-County and First Team All-Division honors at cornerback.
Ferguson holds offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, UCF and West Virginia, as well as Arkansas and James Madison.
He also has three other official visits lined up to Indiana on April 25 and ACC foes in Duke on May 31 and Virginia on June 12.
Both On3 and ESPN rate Ferguson as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 296 in the nation, the No. 22 athlete and No. 7 recruit in Maryland, while ESPN ranks him No. 190 in the country, No. 14 at his position and No. 5 in the state.
247Sports and Rivals both list him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 40 athlete and No. 11 recruit in Maryland and Rivals ranking him No. 15 in the state.
Pitt will host a number of recruits from the Class of 2026 on official visits, including quarterback Angelo Renda, who committed to the program.
This also includes three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va. and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., on official visits.
