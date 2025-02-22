Pitt Football Hosting 2026 4-Star RB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have targeted one of the best running back recruits in the nation, who will make a visit this summer.
Kory Amachree, a running back in the Class of 2026, will make an official visit to Pitt on June 14, according to an interview he did with Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Amachree plays for Haslett High School in Haslett, Mich., near Lansing. He played in six games as a junior in 2024, with 1,102 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and finishing with 1,394 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on a return, earning All-State honors.
He stands at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, making it difficult for defenses to stop him on the ground, as he has a penchant for breaking tackles and doesn't go down easily.
Amachree also ran the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds, as he possesses great spead, making him a threat on the ground or as a receiver.
Panthers secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, who primarily recruits Michigan, offered Amachree on May 12, 2024. He also made a visit to Pitt back on July 31.
“For Pitt, they share a practice field with the Steelers which is cool, and I like the people over there,” Amachree said to Wiltfong. “It feels like family.”
Amachree holds Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin and Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas and West Virginia.
He also holds FBS offers from Marshall, Navy and MAC schools in Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, UMass and Western Michigan and FCS offers from Ivy League schools in Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale, plus Jackson State and Western Illinois.
Amachree told Wiltfong he will also make two visits to Michigan State, March 11 for a spring practice and June 7 for an official visit, Northwestern for an official visit on May 10, Kansas for an official visit on April 5 and a future visit for Purdue.
Rivals rates Amachree as a four-star, the No. 7 recruit in Michigan and the No. 20 running back in the Class of 2026. Both 247Sports and On3 rate Amachree as a three-star, while 247Sports ranks him No. 37 at his position and No. 9 in the state, while On3 ranks him the No. 50 running back and No. 8 recruit in Michigan.
Pitt is hosting other Class of 2026 running backs on official visits this summer, including four-stars in Favour Akih from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio and Damon Ferguson from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, plus three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas Central County High School in Thomasville, Ga.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Mid-Year Freshmen Who Could Play Early: Julian Anderson
- Preview: Pitt Prepares to Fight the Irish
- WATCH: Pitt QB Commit Angelo Renda’s Best Passes of 2024
- Why 2026 Safety Isaac Patterson Committed to Pitt
- Intriguing Tackle Lual Aleu Discusses Upcoming Pitt Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt