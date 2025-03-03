New Offer Report: Pitt Adds TE Tyler Ruxer to the Board
PITTSBURGH — It took time but Tyler Ruxer is beginning to stack up scholarship offers. Most recently, the Pitt Panthers were added to his expanding list. Pitt extended the offer on March 2. A day earlier, it was Louisiana Tech. Throughout the month of February, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound varsity receiver who is categorized as a tight end prospect, stockpiled 10 scholarship offers, including Army, Columbia, and New Mexico.
Ruxer now carries a dozen schools on his early list.
In 2023 and again in 2024, Ruxer was named IFCA All-State Wide Receiver along with an All-Conference nod at the position. As a junior last year at Lincoln Hills (Ind.) Heritage Hills High School, he put together 43 receptions for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He was a key contributor to a 14-1 state championship season for the Patriots of Southwestern Indiana.
When you turn on Ruxer’s film, it makes sense the rising senior is beginning to grab offers hand over fist. Similar to Pitt tight end prospect Lucas Shanafelt, the Midwestern recruit has an excellent blend of size and speed as a tight end recruit who often plays on the perimeter and out of the slot with true receiver skills.
This isn’t a lumbering tight end who lacks high-level mobility at the position. Ruxer can really move.
When it comes to his looming transition to a tight end role at the next level, don’t expect to see a steep hill to climb in terms of blocking ability. On film, whether Ruxer is stalk blocking out of the slot or drive blocking from an H-Back role, he’s a hard-driving blocker who finishes.
In relation to his ability as a pass-catcher, the film shows Ruxer regularly beating man coverage from the perimeter in man coverage. Of course, we’re talking about the varsity level in Indiana. This isn’t 6A ball in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Even so, that speed is noteworthy all the same.
If Ruxer can build upon that speed and weaponize that skill at the next level as a flex tight end, he could develop into a very productive player.
Ruxer is one of two tight ends offered by the Panthers in recent days out of Indiana. Located roughly 50 miles Southwest of Indianapolis at Bloomington North High School is Jalen Williams who announced an offer from Pitt on Friday.
