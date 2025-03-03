Takeaways: Pitt Loses, But It's a Good Loss
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled late in the game against Louisville once again and lost their 11th game of 2025, but it might have been a good thing.
Pitt needs more from Lowe and Leggett
The two “stars” of Pitt’s roster, senior guard Ishmalel Leggett and sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, can’t shoot a combined 30.3% from the field against a ranked opponent and expect to come out of the game with a win.
They simply have to play better, especially if they decide to take over half of Pitt’s shots from the floor and jack up as many threes as they did.
Lowe should never take as many three-pointers as he did against the Cardinals. Lowe, coming into the game, was a 27.4% three-point shooter, but now he’s a 26.6% three-point shooter because he went 1 of 8 against the Cardinals.
Leggett shooting eight three-pointers against Louisville is more tolerable because he came into the game shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. But Leggett is now shooting 33.1% from three-point range this season because he also went 1 of 8 from three.
The two stars of the team cannot shoot a combined 2 of 16 from three against a ranked opponent, you will never win those games. Leggett and Lowe were supposed to carry the Panthers to the postseason this season, but instead it feels as if they have made it harder for them to reach that goal.
Pitt’s competitiveness against Louisville made this season even more frustrating
Although Leggett and Lowe’s shots weren’t falling, I can’t say that they lacked effort or a will to win against Louisville. They tallied a combined 17 rebounds and five steals, with Lowe grabbing 10 rebounds and two steals and Leggett corralling 10 rebounds and three steals.
It wasn’t just Leggett and Lowe putting in a ton of effort, the entire team was, especially on the offensive glass. Last time Pitt played Louisville, they outrebounded Pitt on the offensive glass by 12 — 17 to 5.
In the rematch, the Panthers earned nine more rebounds than the Cardinals — 12 to 3. The Panthers clearly wanted to go into the KFC Yum! Center and upset one of the ACC’s best.
Although Pitt ultimately struggled at the end, Pitt easily could have won this game. It just shows how different this season could have gone. Louisville handled the easy ACC schedule, Pitt could not, and that is why Louisville is a lock for March Madness and Pitt’s only path into March Madness is winning the ACC Tournament.
It’s a good thing Pitt lost… now hear me out
Losing in college athletics is hardly ever a good thing, maybe it’s never a good thing unless you want a coach fired, but besides wanting a coach fired, I think the loss Pitt suffered against Louisville was a good loss for Pitt.
Why?
It helps Pitt out for the ACC Tournament and making a run that wins it. The No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the ACC Tournament is a death sentence. The eight or nine seed Pitt would play in this hypothetical isn’t scary, but the gift of playing Duke after a win does. Remember what happened in 2022, that would happen to Pitt, but worse.
Pitt can beat every other team in the ACC. They forced overtime with Clemson and you saw yesterday, Pitt is right there with Louisville, those are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, they aren’t all too scary for Pitt.
The Panthers' hypothetical path where they don’t have to play the Blue Devils until the Semifinals or Championship is much more favorable. The Panthers more than likely have to beat the Blue Devils, but beating them after winning two or three consecutive games is much more feasible.
It’s stupid, I know, but it might just work out, it did for NC State in 2024…
