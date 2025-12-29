Pitt CB Announces Transfer Portal Intentions
PITTSBURGH - The offseason has officially begun for the Pitt Panthers, and a defensive player has hit the transfer portal.
Davion Pritchard - a 6-foot, 180-pound redshirt freshman cornerback from Austintown Fitch in Youngstown, Ohio - announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2.
"First and foremost, I want to give all praise to the man above. Without Him, none of this would be possible. I want to thank Coach Duzz and his staff for believing in me and providing me an opportunoty to be a University of Pittsburgh Panther.
"To all my teammates - you already know it's much love. I appreciate all the hard battles and relationships I've made. I am grateful for all the lessons I've learned that have helped me mature into the man I am today. With that being said, after a whole lot of reflection and conversations with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left."
Pritchard's Pitt Career
Pritchard didn't play in any games during his freshman campaign in 2024 and redshirted. He played in games against Boston College and Florida State this season.
Pro Football Focus credits Pritchard with 10 defensive snaps against Boston College, racking up one tackle. And he recorded four special teams snaps against Boston College and Florida State.
Pritchard didn't see the field much after committing to Pitt as a three-star recruit in the class of 2024, but now he will be able to search for a home - maybe at the Group of Five level - that will allow him the playing time he's earned as a reserve with the Panthers.
Pritchard was rated as the 115th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024, choosing the Panthers over offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, EMU, Kentucky, Kent State, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.
He initially committed to Pitt on June 4, 2023, after building a relationship with secondary coach Archie Collins, and he spent two seasons at Pitt as a key player in practice.
With Pritchard hitting the portal, along with Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum graduating, the cornerbacks room will look very different in 2026.
As it stands now, Shawn Lee Jr., Shadarian Harrison, Rashan Murray and Zion Ferguson are the experienced cornerbacks set to return to the roster. It's a group with potential, but there's always a chance the coaching staff could add a player from the transfer portal.
