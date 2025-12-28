Pitt Hires Assistant Coach as Next Defensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have a new defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Pitt has promoted assistant head coach/safeties coach Cory Sanders to defensive coordinator.

Sanders will succeed former defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who was set to retire following the Military Bowl, the program announced on Dec. 26.

Sources: Pitt is promoting Cory Sanders to defensive coordinator, as he’ll replace the retiring Randy Bates. He’s currently Pitt’s assitant head coach and safeties coach. He’s in his eighth season as a Pitt assistant. pic.twitter.com/15MBnaN6Bd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2025

Sanders quickly became one of the favorites for the Panthers' defensive coordinator position after linebackers coach Ryan Manalac reportedly took the defensive coordinator position at UConn, following the 23-17 loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Pitt now has several vacancies throughout its coaching staff. This move leaves Sanders' previous positions as the assistant head coach and safeties coach open, plus the linebackers coach job is open, and both tight ends and special teams coordinator positions are vacant after Jacob Bronowski left to become the special teams coordinator at Auburn.

Looking at Pitt's New Defensive Coordinator

Sanders just wrapped up his eighth season with the Panthers. Over that time, he has coached several star safeties who went on to play in the NFL—most notably, Damar Hamlin, Paris Ford, Dane Jackson, Erick Hallett II and Brandon Hill.

Last season, Sanders coached Donovan McMillon, who was an All-ACC player and is now on the Cleveland Browns. This year, he coached Javon McIntyre, who will likely declare for the NFL Draft soon.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to next season, Pitt will likely return rising redshirt junior Cruce Brookins, who was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2025, and rising sophomore Josh Gurrier, who was the No. 1 player in the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class.

Before Pitt, Sanders was the defensive backs coach at Western Michigan, where he helped develop two NFL Draft selections in Darius Phillips and Sam Beal. From 2015-16, Sanders was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Division II West Florida, where his unit ranked 11th in sacks and 26th in tackles for loss.

Sanders was briefly the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Saint Joseph's (Ind.), in 2010 before being promoted to head coach in 2011 and keeping his title until 2014. Sanders played at Saint Joseph's from 2003-06, where he earned four-time All-Conference honors, was a three-time team captain, won two conference championships and finished fifth in program history with 30.5 tackles for loss.

As St. Joseph's head coach, Sanders had a 23-18 record and went 16-10 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Pumas were runner-ups in the GLVC in each of Sanders' final two seasons and boasted a nationally ranked defense.

Sanders' coaching career began following graduation in 2007, when he was the defensive backs coach at North Central. He then took the same position at Elmhurst and was on the staff from 2008-09.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt