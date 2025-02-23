Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats Clemson
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers women's basketball got back to winning ways, as they took down Clemson, 72-59, at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (12-17 overall, 4-12 ACC) defeat the Tigers (13-14 overall, 6-10 ACC) for the second straight season, as they won 72-57 on the road last season.
Pitt also gets their fourth ACC win on the campaign, tied for the most since the 2016-17 season. They defeated SMU twice, in their record tying comeback at home, 72-59 on Jan. 12 and a close victory, 58-57 on Feb. 9, plus a victory over Boston College at home, 79-66 on Feb. 6.
It also ends a three-game losing streak, as they suffered home defeats to No. 2 Notre Dame, 88-57 on Feb. 13 and Virginia, 80-67 on Feb. 16, plus a road loss to Florida State, 69-55 on Feb. 20.
Graduate student center Khadija Faye led Pitt in the first quarter with 11 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field and making her sole free throw. Senior guard Brooklyn Miles scored four points, the only other Pitt player to do score in the period, as they led 15-12 at the end.
Both teams kept it close in the second quarter, as Faye converted an and-one layup opportunity and junior guard Marley Washenitz hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers, while sophomore guard Hannah Kohn hit a 3-pointer, graduate student forward Summah Evans made a jumper and senior guard Addie Porter scored a layup for the Tigers.
Pitt finished the first half on a 10-0 run over the last five minutes, with redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson hitting two 3-pointers and both senior forward MaKayla Elmore and Miles scoring layups, building a 31-19 lead. Clemson missed all six shots they took in the latter part of the second quarter.
Washenitz and Elmore paced the Panthers in the third quarter, scoring eight points and six points, respectively. The Tigers got their scoring from Kohn, who made three 3-pointers, while graduate student guard Loyal McQueen scored seven points, but the Panthers still led 50-37 at the end of the period.
Pitt would build as big of a lead as 19 points in the fourth quarter, before Clemson used a full court press to make a comeback, but it would only prolong the inevitable victory for the home team.
Faye led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season and Washenitz tied her career-high with 20 points for Pitt.
The Panthers get this win and put themselves in a better position for one of the last spots in the ACC Tournament, with two games remaining.
Pitt also celebrated Senior Day, with Faye, Elmore, Miles and playing in their final home game, as they will graduate at the end of the season.
Pitt will hit the road for their final two game, as they take on rival Syracuse on Feb. 27 and end their regular season with a matchup vs. Wake Forest on March 2.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Duo Named Top Returning Players in 2025
- Pitt Battling Penn State, Michigan for 3-Star LB
- 4-Star RB Kory Amachree Talks Pitt, Decision Timeline
- Takeaways: Pitt Takes Another Blow to Tournament Chances
- Kenny Pickett to Coach Pitt Spring Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt