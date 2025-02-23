4-Star RB Kory Amachree Talks Pitt, Decision Timeline
As reported by Dominic Campbell on Inside the Panthers yesterday, a four-star running back out of Michigan will take an official visit at Pitt at the end of July.
Kory Amachree is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Haslett, Michigan, who rushed for over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns last year as a junior. He’s also a 10.9 sprinter with a 3.98 GPA, the son of a former college running back in the Midwest. (More on this in the below interview).
To date, he’s secured scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Rounding out his offer list is Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Jackson State, Kent State, Marshall, Miami of Ohio, Massachusetts, Navy, Toledo, Western Illinois, Western Michigan, and Ivy League’rs Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, and Yale.
Pittsburgh returns star running back Desmond Reid in 2025, a good selling point for Kade Bell and his staff looking to sign quality players at the position in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
To learn more about Amachree, Inside the Panthers contacted the Midwest product for a Q&A late last week.
Tell me about your background. Did you grow up in Michigan playing football from a young age? What does your athletic background look like? What’s notable?
“Yes, I did grow up in Michigan playing football ever since I was a kid. I have played basketball, lacrosse, and I run track as well.
“My dad was a running back at Michigan State and my brother is a running back at Bowling Green right now. My sister plays soccer at (Toledo) and my mom was a gymnast.”
Can you tell me about your visit plans coming up this off-season? What schools do you plan to visit?
“I’m going to visit Michigan, Pitt, Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, and Kansas.”
I see that you’re an excellent student. Are academics an important factor for you in your recruitment? Tell me more about this.
“Academics are very important to me because there's always a life outside of football.”
Can you tell me about Pitt within your recruitment, which coach you’ve been in touch with, and your thoughts on that coach?
“I have a great relationship with Coach (Lindsey) Lamar and Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and have loved connecting with them.”
What drew you to make visit plans at Pitt?
“I love the coaching staff and it feels like family over there.”
Why is Pitt a legitimate contender?
“I feel like coach Lamar could develop me into a great running back.”
What are you hoping to see or do when you visit Pitt?
“Talk to the players and see what it's like to really live there.”
Do you have a commitment decision timeframe? If so, what does that look like?
“Before (my) senior season.”
