Pitt Football Visit Recap: Orlando OL Ben Bankowitz
Ben Bankowitz was back in Orlando on Sunday, speaking about his recruiting visit with the Pitt Panthers that took place a day earlier.
The Edgewater High School rising senior offensive lineman had already earned a Panthers scholarship offer prior to his trip to Pittsburgh. Alongside Pitt on his offer list is a range of schools like Appalachian State, Arizona, Cincinnati, Troy, and others.
Amid his final off-season at the varsity football level, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound recruit shed light on his recent Pitt visit with Inside the Panthers.
Did you grow up playing football in Orlando from a young age? Any other athletes in your family? Tell me about your background.
"I've lived in Atlanta my whole life. I didn't play football until I was, like, 12. I was more into basketball and baseball. And my mom was a really good athlete. She played tennis in college."
What was it about Pitt that drew you up there for a visit on Saturday?
"Probably just being in communication with the head coach, Coach (Pat) Narduzzi. That was a big deal for me in getting up there. And honestly, just their program. The program reputation too."
What has been the Pitt coaching staff’s message to you in terms of your position fit?
"Definitely inside, but mostly center. Wherever I go, that's where I'll play center."
Looking back to the visit, what are some of the highlights?
“Definitely lunch with Coach (Jeremy) Darveau. Really, the whole thing was great. Actually going around campus was nice too. It was all really good.
“(Coach Darveau) definitely seemed like a player's coach.
“You don't get a lot of that with line guys, but I could tell when I first watched in the meeting that his players not only respected him, but they definitely like him. I could tell there was a good vibe there.”
Do you feel like Pitt is a true contender for you down the road? And if so, why?
“Oh yeah, definitely. First off, definitely my relationship with the coaches and also it's a great program and stuff. It's established, they're going to win, it's a big deal. That's really it.
“They'll definitely be contenders.”
