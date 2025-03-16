Pitt Offers 2026 NC State Commit
Despite making a commitment to a different ACC program a little less than six weeks ago, Jordan Moreta visited the Pitt Panthers this weekend.
The 2026-class linebacker was in Pittsburgh on Saturday. In the afternoon, he took to social media to announce an offer from the Panthers.
Out of a strong New Jersey private Catholic school, Paramus Catholic, Moreta is listed 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. Last season as a junior, he put together 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Moreta faces top-quality competition in a division loaded with Power Four-bound talent, programs like St. Peter's Prep, Red Bank Catholic (the school that produced Quenton Nelson), Bergen Catholic, DePaul Catholic, and others.
Paramus Catholic produced Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Notre Dame captain Howard Cross among other notable names at the college and pro levels.
Moreta is among prospects from Paramus Catholic offered by Pitt on Saturday.
A 2028-class recruit, Anthony Lopez Jr. also announced an offer from Pitt. Listed as an athlete - a prospect who plays more than one position - Lopez Jr. is a 6-foot, 170-pound rising sophomore.
Lopez Jr. already carries offers from Auburn, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, and Syracuse along with his new opportunity from the Panthers.
For Moreta, when he committed to NC State back on February 5, he carries offers from Delaware, Duke, Liberty, Maryland, and Temple.
Two days prior to landing the offer from Pitt, Moreta also added West Virginia to his offer list.
