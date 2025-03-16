State Champion Tackle Leaves Pitt With Scholarship Offer
For the Pitt Panthers, Saturday was arguably the most significant date so far on the spring recruiting calendar.
Scores of recruits from a variety of states up and down the East coast, throughout the Midwest, and beyond poured into Pittsburgh to attend the event, which included attending a spring practice.
Among those prospects was 6-foot-7, 270-pound tackle Pete Eglitis.
At Bishop Watterson High School last year, Eglitis protected his quarterback's blindside as the Eagles went on a 16-0 run to an Ohio Division-III state championship win.
Along the way, Eglitis scooped up offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, James Madison, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, Missouri, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
On Saturday, Eglitis added the Pitt Panthers to his expanding list of scholarship options.
“Coach Manalac, the linebackers coach, came to school in January. I talked to him and he's saying he wants me to get up for a spring visit," Eglitis told Inside the Panthers on March 2. "So, I’ve just been in contact with him.
“I definitely feel like it's a place close to home, all Steelers facilities, which is pretty cool, shared with them. I just feel like the schools I have on my list of schools (I’m visiting) I could see myself playing at, and I really want to know more about them," Eglitis added earlier this month.
Given his passion for the game, Eglitis is thrilled as he watches his stack of scholarships continue to grow.
“It’s obviously a dream come true, you know, really crazy off-season so far, and I'm just excited for what else comes up," Eglitis said earlier this month.
