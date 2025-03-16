Pitt OC Kade Bell's Key to Success in Year Two
On Friday night, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell signed a new contract, inking a three-year deal that included a raise.
The young, charismatic go-getter had led the FCS in total offense during his final year at Western Carolina in 2023. That talent showed early in the 2024-25 season during Coach Bell’s debut in Pittsburgh.
The Panthers put together 55 points on 570 yards of total offense in the season opener versus Kent State. That production from Bell’s unit fueled the first of seven consecutive wins before tragedy struck at the most crucial spot on the roster.
During the seventh win, a 44-13 victory over Syracuse, quarterback Eli Holstein suffered the first in a string of injuries sereving as the crux of six straight losses in the back end of the season as the Panthers finished 7-6.
Below is a look at the production across the Pitt offense throughout last season as it relates to Holstein at full strength versus the starting quarterback forced in and out of the lineup through the back half of the season.
Through six games before Holstein’s string of injuries….
- Passing yards/game: 283
- Rushing yards/game: 175.5
- Total yards offense/game: 481
- Points/game: 40.8
Through the final seven games during Holstein’s injury issues….
- Passing yards/game: 233.6
- Rushing yards/game: 112.9
- Total yards offense/game: 346.4
- Points/game: 26.1
Of course, Holstein’s availability impacted those around him.
Below is a look at star running back Desmond Reid’s production before and after Holstein began to suffer injuries mid-season.
Reid’s production pre-Holstein injuries….
- Rushing yards/game: 98.8
- Receiving yards/game: 68.2
- Total yards offense/game: 167
- Touchdowns scored: 7
Reid’s production during Holstein’s struggles with injuries….
- Rushing yards/game: 78.6
- Receiving yards/game: 39.7
- Total yards offense/game: 118.3
- Touchdowns scored: 2
As the data shows, the proof is in the pudding.
When Pitt’s starting quarterback was healthy and in the lineup without a need to come out of the game at any point - other than garbage time with a wide margin in scoring - the Panthers offense operated at a high level.
The key to Kade Bell’s offense running at peak efficiency and reaching its full potential, the Panthers need Holstein behind the center.
In turn, Bell needs to protect the former Bama passer.
That’s why incoming transfer tackles Jeffrey Persi (6-8, 310) and Kendall Stanley (6-5, 290) will be crucial, bolstering that vital position alongside redshirt junior behemoth Ryan Baer (6-7, 325).
With Reid returning to provide an exciting, highly-capable, and versatile weapon out of the backfield, it’ll also be important for Kenny Johnson to step into Konata Mumpfield’s shoes and hit the ground running this year.
Johnson has the potential to put up solid numbers as the next WR1 in concert with a budding slot receiver Raphael ‘Poppi” Johnson Jr. The Panthers could also use an immediate return on the investment in transfer receivers.
That trio includes the quick-and-twitchy duo of Andy Jean who arrived from the Florida Gators and Cataurus Hicks from the Louisville Cardinals. Additionally, 6-foot-4, 220-pound veteran receiver Deuce Spann will add a big target in the passing game.
Speaking of big targets, there is another pair of large cleats to fill as Gavin Bartholomew awaits the NFL Draft. How Jake Overman performs in his final collegiate season could be pivotal for Kade Bell’s offense.
The young offensive coordinator is surely looking to pick up where he left off following the 41-13 win over Syracuse as Pitt rose to 7-0 last season.
It’ll take a healthy Holstein and an ascending group of weapons and linemen around Coach Bell to get there.
They say it takes a village to raise a child. The same theory applies here.
For Pitt’s young offensive coordinator, it takes a starting quarterback fully available every week and an array of teammates to raise a successful offense.
