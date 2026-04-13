Pitt Adds 6-Foot-10 Center in Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers are likely wrapping up an eventful day with another addition to the team from the transfer portal. It was announced that Mercer center Armani Mighty has transferred to Pitt.

Standing at 6'10 and 240 pounds, Mighty adds some much needed size to a team that desperately needed it. Pitt's starting center Cam Corhen is graduating while their freshman backup, Kieran Mullen, is in the portal.

Mighty, a redshirt junior, started his collegiate career on Boston College. After two seasons of not seeing much action, and a medical redshirt year at Central Michigan, he transfered to Mercer and was given over 30 minutes of playing time per game.

Mighty used that playing time well. He averaged 13.2 points on 64.5% shooting, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season. He is yet to take a three point shot in his college career, so don't expect any floor spacing from him. But, Mighty has proven to be a dominate force on both sides of the floor.

Mighty earned SoCon Defensive Player of the Year on Mercy, being able to come in and immediately make an impact.

Nov 3, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mercer Bears center Armani Mighty (26) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Building a Roster

All of the 2025-26 Pitt roster besides guard Macari Moore are either graduating or have entered the portal. Pitt has had to rebuild from scratch, but in just one day they were able to secure three double-digit scorers with experience.

Mighty joins Syrcause transfer guard Naithan George as the two Canadians to join the team. It's no quesiton that George and Mighty will be in the starting lineup to start the season, with Georgia Tech transfer Baye Ndongo sliding in at the power forward spot.

The lineup with Ndongo and Mighty not provide a lot of outside shooting, but they do set up for a dominate defensive presence. Both players have averaged more than eight rebounds a game and at least one block per game. BYU transfer Dominique Diomande can also have a small roll of providing some size off the bench.

To put into perspective how different Pitt's defensive and rebounding could look next season, their starting center for two seasons, Cam Corhen, averaged a career high 6.8 rebounds this season. Pitt's defense was their strongest feature for most of the season, but it still left a lot to be desired most of the time.

While the Panthers started the transfer portal season on a poor note, they just needed one day to change flip the switch.

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