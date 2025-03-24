Pitt Commit Isaac Patterson Recaps Latest Visit
It was Isaac Patterson’s first trip to Pittsburgh since committing to the Pitt Panthers in late February.
He’s a 2026-class safety out of Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio. In turn, with his pledge in place, Patterson was able to dig further into the Panthers defense alongside assistant head coach and safeties coach Cory Sanders.
It was an ideal date to spend in Pittsburgh given the live scrimmage taking place at Acrisure Stadium.
To learn more about Patterson’s latest visit, Inside the Panthers connected with the Midwest product on Sunday night.
Your thoughts on Marcus Jennings committing to Pitt, having another safety in your class?
"I think it's the right move for him. I've seen his film. He's a great,physical player. I want to talk to Coach Sanders and see what they recruited him for, probably strong safety, I feel like, or nickel. But he's definitely a ball player, and I'm glad to have him."
Now that you’re committed, how was this visit different from your past stops in Pittsburgh?
“Well, to start, during practice, I got to go wherever I want, basically, talk to whoever I wanted to. I got to have lunch with the players after practice. That was pretty good. Rasheem Biles took me into the locker room. I left with a couple pairs of gloves.
“I talked to a lot of the players on the team. I had a one-on-one meeting with Coach Sanders, and we went over my film. He had me walking through my defense and stuff like that.”
Coach Sanders is a prominent coach at Pitt, has had a lot of success, and that’s why he’s the assistant head coach. What are your thoughts on Coach Sanders?
"He's a great guy. He's one of the main reasons I committed. You know, I love his attitude. I love the way he treats his players. He's very knowledgeable when it comes to football, and just also when it comes to just helping you develop into a man. He's really just a really great guy."
Among the players you spoke with, who stood out to you?
"Obviously, Rasheem Biles...Really, just the entire defensive back room. They all balled out at spring practice, especially during the scrimmage. I think the defense had five total turnovers, three that came from the safeties, which is just crazy. And I really just like the way they play, just getting a feel for how I'm going to be used when I'm there."
What have you been up to lately in preparing for your senior season?
"As of right now, we had a 7-on-7 today, but it got canceled due to the rain, so it got rescheduled. But that's all we really have going right now besides team lifting Monday, Wednesday, Friday."
