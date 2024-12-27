Pitt Starting LB Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have one of their starting linebackers return in 2025, solidfying the unit heading into next season.
Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles announced that he is returning to the Panthers for the 2025 season, marking his third with the program. He also has two years left of eligibility.
Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, was represented at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in Biles' return.
Biles played for Pickerington Central High School in Pickerington, Ohio, just outside of Columbus. He played running back, wide receiver and defensive back for his team in Ohio Division I, the highest classification.
He compiled 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions (two pick sixes) and a fumble recovery as a junior in 2021. He played just five games as a senior in 2022, dealing with injuries, but still finished with more than 400 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns, two pick-sixes, earning All-Central District honors.
Biles was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. 247Sports rated him the No. 72 linebacker and No. 27 recruit in Ohio, Rivals rated him No. 39 in his state, while On3 rated him No. 48 at his position and No. 17 in Ohio.
He played in nine games as a true freshman in 2023 mostly on special teams, blocking a nation-best three punts in losses against West Virginia on the road in Week 3 and both North Carolina in Week 4 and Florida State in Week 10 at home.
Biles started nine games and played in 12 games, missing just the 17-15 home win vs. Cal in Week 7, at Money linebacker. He also started the final seven games of the season.
He finished third on the Panthers with 82 tackles (47 solo) and 5.5 sacks, second with 15.0 tackles for loss, led the team with nine passes defended, while also making a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
His best game came in the dominant, 41-13 blowout of rival Syracuse at home in Week 9. Biles started the game out with an interception for a touchdown, which would cascade into three pick-sixes and five interceptions in the game for Pitt. He also made a season-high 12 tackles (seven solo) in the win, plus a sack.
Biles is one of 12 players who have announced they're returning in 2025, including fellow starting linebacker in All-American/rising redshirt junior Kyle Louis.
He is also one of six defensive players coming back, along with rising sixth year defensive back Rashad Battle and defensive linemen in rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James and Jimmy Scott.
The other players on offense who announced their return include rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, rising senior running back Desmond Reid, rising redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyreek Robinson and offensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper, rising redshirt junior Ryan Baer and rising junior BJ Williams.
