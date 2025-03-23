Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Recruiting: Significant March Developments

Pitt Panthers On SI breaks down six notable developments in Pitt football recruiting this month.

Kevin Sinclair

IG: mjworst / fastboi_ts / dylanwester.2 / imjt7
It’s been a busy and fruitful month in recruiting for the Pitt Panthers. 

On SI has broken down a half-dozen significant developments below. 

Commitment: Pitt kicks off the 2027 cycle

Arguably the most surprising Pitt recruiting development this month, many weren’t familiar with Jacob Thomas when he announced his commitment due to the focus on the 2026 cycle. 

Once Pitt fans peeled back the layers, they found a fantastic playmaker with electric speed out of the slot, out wide or anywhere the ball can find Thomas’ hands in space. The 2027 speedster out of Florida owns 10.6 speed, recording over 900 total yards last season. 

Jacob Thomas Discusses Pitt Commitment

Commitment: A familiar name pledges his allegiance

Pitt Panthers Commits Tyler Reid and Jacob Thomas
IG: fastboi_t2 / retiremoms0_

Less than a week after Jacob Thomas kicked off Pitt’s 2027 class, Desmond Reid’s younger brother joined his fellow Florida rising junior. 

Playing for the same varsity offense his brother starred in, Tyler Reid averaged 7.1 yards per carry as only a sophomore last season at Miramar High School, totaling 872 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He carries all-purpose back elements similar to his brother, ideal for Kade Bell’s offense. 

Demond Reid’s Brother Commits to Pitt 

Pitt impresses important Texan

One of the most notable visitors this month was 6-foot-4, 215-pound, extraordinarily athletic edge rusher Cullen Thompson. He traveled from the Houston area to Pittsburgh for an unofficial visit on March 13, singing praises on his way out. 

Thompson told Inside the Panthers that he will return in June for an official visit. Be sure to check out our interview with Thompson who had plenty to say about Pitt. 

Texas Edge Rusher Gives Pitt Visit ‘10 Out of 10’

Key edge rusher books official visit, Florida receiver arrives

One of the most impressive pass rushers on the board is Houston (Tx.) St. Thomas Catholic’s Obinna Umeh. He has a prototype build, he’s super elusive, explosive, and both loose and twitchy in his movements. 

Boasting a 4.11 GPA, Umeh recorded 58 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five-and-a-half sacks, 19 hurries, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery last season. After visiting Pitt earlier this month, he booked an official visit for June. 

This will be a crucial visit for the Panthers. Check out more details below.  

Houston Edge Rusher Books Pitt Official Visit

Commitment: Speedster out of Florida

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Dylan Wester
Booker High quarterback Joel Morris (#11) hands-off to wide receiver Dylan Wester (#1) The Booker Tornadoes hosted the Lely Trojans (Naples, FL) Friday night, Aug. 23, 2024, who lost to Booker 46-0 during the first regular non-conference season game of the year. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn’t necessarily a shocker but Dylan Wester’s commitment surprised many on Friday. 

His lightning quickness is well-known in his area of Florida, fueling his 37 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns last season. Catching passes is just one of Wester’s roles, also returning a single punt which he returned 85 yards for a touchdown last season along with defensive contributions. 

This is a classic Kade Bell pickup, a multi-purpose offensive weapon, dangerous in space with big-time speed and fast-twitch athleticism. 

Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment

Commitment: Detroit Cass Tech standout

Having visited Pitt multiple times previously, 6-foot-3, 180-pound safety Marcus Jennings returned to Pittsburgh alongside 2025 Panthers signees Beau Jackson (PWO QB) and Kaemon Tijerina (punter), former teammates of his in the Detroit area. 

This time, Jennings left campus after giving the coaching staff a verbal commitment. 

With that, Jennings joins Isaac Patterson as a pair of safeties out of the Midwest. 

2026 S Marcus Jennings Commits to Pitt Panthers

