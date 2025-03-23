WATCH: Pitt D-Line Coach Tim Daoust Mic'd Up
Late this week, the Pitt Panthers churned out a video segment of defensive line coach Tim Daoust, mic’d up as he works with his defensive linemen in spring camp.
Returning along the defensive line this season as Jimmy Scott, Sean FitzSimmons, Isaiah Neal, and others. That includes incoming transfers Jaeden Moore, Blaine Spires, and Joey Zelinsky.
Below is the narration portion of the feature video, where Daoust explains his approach to spring camp in Pittsburgh.
“I always believe spring ball is the best time to be a football coach,” Daoust said. “You spend a lot more time majoring on the fundamentals and the growth in yourself as a coach and the group.”
“I try to be extremely transparent in my coaching,” Daoust continued. “They’re going to know where I stand, and I want to know where they stand. I want things to be a two-way street.”
“Some kids need an arm around them on certain days, and the same kid on a certain day might need a kick in the butt.”
“I’m not worried about your comfort. I wantchya running off the ball,” Daoust yells in the following segment.
“This is great spring ball to build those relationships. And at the end of the day, let’s get to the same result.”
“These kids are all built different sizes but to make a good defensive lineman, they have got to, non-negotiable, they have got to have great twitch off that football. If they don’t have twitch off that football, there’s really not a lot of coaching points after that.”
“To fit in our scheme, you have got to have that aggressive mentality. If you look at our success here at Pitt over the years, we’ve done two things. Stop the run which transitions to sacking the quarterback, and with that, cause turnovers. So, we’ve just got to keep going down that path.”
“The tradition around here is tremendous in disposition. And I think it’s something you need to embrace as a coach and a player here at Pitt if you’re going to play D-Line at Pitt. So, it’s a lot of fun, gets you a lot of reason to jump out of bed in the morning.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Successfully Selling the Desmond Reid Model
- Pitt Offers 2026 Ohio OL
- Versatile Speedster Kaj Baker Recaps Pitt Visit
- WPIAL Champ & Steelers Legacy Talks Pitt Commitment
- Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt