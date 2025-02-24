Under the Radar: Three Pitt 2026 Tight End Recruits
The Pitt Panthers have developed some high-level tight ends over the years, and could have a few more coming in.
Below is a look at the 10 highest-rated NFL tight ends in the 2024-25 season, according to a report from Pro Football Focus.
- George Kittle (49ers): 3-star, #1519
- Trey McBride (Cardinals): 3-star, #1559
- Brock Bowers (Raiders): 4-star, #105
- Mark Andrews (Baltimore): 4-star, #131
- Jonnu Smith (Dolphins): 2-star #2336
- Austin Hooper (Patriots): 3-star, #383
- Isaiah Likely (Ravens): No stars, Unranked
- T.J. Hockenson (Vikings): 3-star, #1464
- Sam Laporta (Lions): 3-star, #1170
- Dallas Goedert (Eagles): No stars, unranked
Among the 10 top-rated players at the position, just two were four-star recruits coming out of high school. Five were three-star prospects, one tight end ranked two-stars, and two did not have a star ranking, unranked altogether.
The average ranking among the eight tight ends who were ranked is 1,083.
There’s a strong argument that across all of the positions in the game of football, recruiting rankings may be the least accurate and the most substantial crapshoot among high school tight ends.
While Gavin Bartholomew enters the NFL Draft, Pitt’s 2024 starter was ranked #1325 overall in the 2021 recruiting class, the tight end position should be considered a priority in the 2026 cycle.
With all of the above in mind, below is a look at three potentially overlooked and undervalued tight end prospects that have received scholarship offers from the Pitt Panthers.
Luke Hutchinson
Notable Offers: Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pitt, Virginia
He comes from good stock.
Luke Hutchinson’s father is one of the best offensive linemen of the 2000’s, former Michigan Wolverine, unanimous All-American, first-round draft pick, five-time First Team All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler, Steve Hutchinson.
Those bloodlines show on film as the 6-foot-3-and-a-half, 235-pound tight end is a dominant blocker. Whether he’s attached to a tackle, working upfield out of the slot or serving in an H-Back role, Hutchinson is a powerhouse in contact.
Along with development he surely receives privately through his dad, the rising senior is very well-coached at an excellent Nashville program - Montgomery Bell Academy.
Hutchinson is also very capable as a passing option, appearing to be a sure-catch tight end who made a lot of plays on screen passes and play-action throws.
There’s plenty to work with here, a tight end whose asset may be his blocking ability but he shows no shortage of skills as a receiver.
Click here for Hutchinson’s junior season highlights.
Adam Land
Notable Offers: Arizona, Mississippi State, Navy, Pitt, SMU
People talk about ‘Florida speed.’ Well, on the tight end spectrum, Adam Land has it.
Out of Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley High School located in the panhandle, Land is an intriguing prospect with a multi-sport background (baseball, basketball, and football). In his junior season highlights, a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash is listed. And that time isn’t difficult to believe once you tune into his film.
Land is 6-foot-3-and-a-half, 215 pounds, a 4.4 GPA student, and team captain in Florida 5A ball. Coupled with his three-sport profile, there are clearly important intangibles within Land’s game.
Many college programs categorize their tight ends into two roles. There’s the traditional tight ends who are often attached to a tackle or playing an H-Back-like role, and there are the more new age flex tight ends often referred to as receiving tight ends, those who often line up in the slot or out wide to create matchup issues for a defense given the size advantage of a tight end with quality receiving skills.
Land is more so the latter but he also shows promising H-Back ability.
This is a solid tight end prospect, especially for Kade Bell’s offense that operates with a lot of bunch sets.
Click here for Land’s junior season highlights.
Preston Fryzel
Notable Offers: Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Wisconsin
There’s a strong argument that Preston Fryzel deserves a fourth star.
As a junior, the 6-foot-4-and-a-half, 215-pound tight end put together 43 catches for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a star playing, making a variety of highlight reel catches (an example shown below) for Central Catholic in Ohio.
He faced strong Midwest competition, including St. Ignatius. And he caught no less than three balls in seven games, a prime contributor for the Fighting Irish of Toledo’s 14-2 season.
As contrasted in the above column, Fryzel is most definitely a receiving tight end. In fact, he could be classified as a legitimate receiver in his program.
Fryzel listed a self-reported 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. And given his vertical threat shown on film, an impressive target down the seam and in the red zone, that number is plausible.
Keep an eye on Fryzel, a potential riser in the rankings between now and the end of the 2026 cycle.
Click here for Fryzel's junior season highlights.
