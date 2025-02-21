Pitt Football Lands Second 2026 Commitment

Junior Season Highlights ( Updated )

Defense

52 Solo TKLS

3 TFL

7 PBU

1 INT

Offense

21 Rec for 422 Yds

5 TDS

813 All Purpose Yards

1st Team All District

2nd Team All OCC ( DB AND WR ) @CoachGill37 https://t.co/6Iuz4kZ1nq pic.twitter.com/AvKfJe95TC