Pitt Falls Short in Comeback, Loses to Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthrers made a big comeback, but fell short, as they dropped a close contest to Clemson at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (12-6 overall, 3-4 ACC) have now lost 13 straight matchups to the Tigers (14-4 overall, 6-1 ACC) in the all-time series, which dates back to 2015. They are 2-13 in ACC play against the TIgers.
This also makes it four straight losses for Pitt, as they suffered a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, and a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15.
The Panthers took an early 11-6 lead at the 13:42 mark, as forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and junior Guillermo Diaz Graham, plus senior guard Ishmael Leggett hit 3-pointers, while junior forward Cam Corhen made a layup.
Clemson would dominate throughout the first half from behind ther arc, hitting five in the first 11 minutes, as they went on a 11-0 run and took a 17-11 lead at the 9:24 mark. The brother-guard duo of graduate student Chase Hunter and Dillon Hunter hit two 3-pointers each for Clemson at that point.
Corhen kept playing well, making a layup, a jumper and coverting an and-one opportunity off of a layup, cutting it to a two-point deficit at 20-18 with 7:46 remaining.
The Tigers would outscore the Panthers the rest of the way, 20-12, with 15 of their points coming off of five 3-pointers. They shot 10-for-16 in the first half from behind the arc, 62.5%, with Chase Hunter making four of his five attempts.
Corhen had a solid first half, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the field, but Pitt shot 5-for-17 from 3-point range and only made 12-of-32 shots from the field.
Clemson stayed out in front in the second half, increasing their lead to 14 points, 53-39 at the 14:31 mark. Senior forward Ian Schieffelin made a 3-pointer and converted an and-one opportunity to lead Clemson with six points, while graduate student guard Jaeden Zackery made a 3-pointer and added two free throws.
Pitt then increased their defensive intensity, forcing Clemson into poor shots and creating turnovers as well.
This led to an 18-4 run over six minutes, tying the game up at 57-57 at the under-eight minute media timeout. Leggett led the way with seven points on a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws, while graduate student guard Damian Dunn scored a layup and the 3-pointer to tie it.
Chase Hunter made two free throws out of the timeout and junior forward Chauncey Wiggins scored a layup for the Tigers.
The Panthers responded with Corhen driving for a dunk and Leggett hitting a 3-pointer for the 62-61 lead, giving them their first advantage since early in the first half.
Dunn and Chase Hunter both scored layups and Zackery made one free throw, tying it at 64-64 with two minutes remaining.
Clemson took a timeout and then endured a shot clock violation. Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe missed a 3-pointer and then Dillon Hunter missed a layup, but the rebound went off Diaz Graham's hands and Clemson had possession with 51.0 seconds left.
Zackery then hit a big time mid-range jumper, giving the Tigers a 66-64 lead and the Panthers would take a timeout.
Lowe then came up big, getting the mismatch on Schieffelin and scoring the tying layup. Leggett made a crucial strip steal on the ensuing possession and his half-court was off the mark, sending the game into overtime.
This marked the second overtime game for Pitt this season, as they defeated Ohio State on the road on Nov. 29.
Lowe opened overtime with a layup, but Schieffelin responded with a layup as well. Dillon Hunter missed a layup, but an offensive rebound for Clemson gave them another shot, that Wiggins took, making a 3-pointer to take the lead.
Corhen then had a controversial call on an offensive foul, but Diaz Graham made a crucial block on Schieffelin. Corhen then had an opportunity at the foul line, but missed the shot and Zackery made a driving layup, putting the Tigers up 73-68 on a 7-0 run, forcing a timeout from Panthers head coach Jeff Capel.
Lowe made another big shot, a 3-pointer right out of the timeout, but Wiggins responded with a layup to keep Clemson up 75-71.
Lowe then missed a 3-pointer on the following Pitt possession, but Diaz Graham forced a steal and Leggett scored a layup.
Chase Hunter sealed the victory on a 3-pointer in Lowe's face, giving them a 78-73 lead. Austin would make a put-back layup, but Clemson held on for the 78-75 win.
Pitt will head back out on the road for their next matchup, as they face rival Syracuse on Jan. 25.
