Pitt Offers Louisiana WR Commit
Although Kristion Brooks committed to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns a few weeks ago, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer on Wednesday, March 19.
He’s a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver out of Zachary High School, the program that produced Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein.
Brooks has an outstanding ability to go up and get it, an extra-large target by nature given his height, his long arms, and the reach that comes with his measurables. It’s his athleticism, his leaping ability, and skills related to twisting and contorting for acrobatic catches that amplify his ability in the air.
While Brooks’ size and red zone ability stands out, he’s not only a jump ball and short-to-intermediate receiver stationed on the boundary side. The Louisiana product has vertical skills that only a small number of pass-catchers with his height possess.
Along with his vertical skills, whether running fades or posts, and his massive catch radius, Brooks is good at improvising when the play breaks down or if the quarterback extends the play.
Brooks is shown in his junior season highlights on Hudl breaking off his routes to find the soft spot in coverage, a quarterback’s best friend.
In that same film, Brooks is shown often moving the chains on comeback routes showing good feet and focus on the football.
With an offer in-hand, Brooks will surely be invited to visit Pittsburgh.
The Panthers could leverage its connection to Holstein in its pursuit of Brooks, the Panthers quarterback being a big name around Zachary as a former Top 150-ranked quarterback prospect who committed to and signed with Alabama in the 2023 class.
