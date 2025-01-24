Pitt's Eli Holstein Ranked Amongst Best 2025 QBs
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein heads into the 2025 season with a chance to build off of a solid 2024 campaign.
Thomas Goldkamp and other members of On3 put together the "On3 Impact Top 25 quarterbacks in college football," which takes into account what a quarterback has done and what they have the potential for going in the future.
They placed Holstein at No. 13 on the list and third in the ACC behind Miami's Carson Beck at No. 7 and Clemson's Cade Klubnik at No. 8. Three other ACC quarterbacks made the list in NC State's CJ Bailey at No. 15, Duke's Darian Mensah at No. 16 and Louisville's Miller Moss at No. 24.
Holstein completed 180-of-291 passes, 61.8%, for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games in 2024. He also ranked second on Pitt with 328 rushing yards on 81 carries, 4.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
He came to Pitt this offseason, transferring from Alabama. He thrived in new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme and changed the way the team operates on the attack.
He started off by completing 30-of-40 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout season opener vs. the Kent State at Acrisure Stadium in the season opener.
Holstein played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
He also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at home, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
Holstein had another great game in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road in Week 6. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
He struggled with injuries for the rest of the season, forcing himself out of three games and missing three games as well over the final seven games of the season.
Pitt who began 7-0, their best start since 1982, finished the season on a six-games losing streak, which included the six-overtime loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
The Panthers will need Holstein back healthy for next season, as they try and have more success with him under center in Bell's fast-paced, spread out attack.
