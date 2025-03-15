Pitt's Jeff Capel Visits Rising 2026 Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers season may have just ended, but that didn't stop head coach Jeff Capel from heading out on the recruiting trail.
Capel watched Class of 2026 guard Jerry Johnson Jr., who plays for La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster, Pa..
Johnson Jr. and La Academia faced off against Neighborhood Academy, based in Pittsburgh, in the PIAA Class 1A Quarterfinals at Altoona High School in Altoona, Pa.
Neighborhood Academy would end up winning the game, 64-44, but Capel got to see Johnson Jr. play and build a relationship going forward.
Johnson Jr. was the first 1,000 point scorer in La Academia's history back in December and plays under his father, Jerry Johnson Sr.
He traveled the world with his dad, who played professionally overseas for 13 seasons, including spending sixth grade in Lithuania. Johnson Sr. first excelled at Rider, scoring more than 2,000 points, standing at just 5-foot-11.
Johnson Sr. serves as Johnson Jr.'s head coach for La Academia, who plays an independent schedule, which features teams from more than an hour away, and also doesn't have their own gym.
While Johnson Jr. doesn't get the notoriety that others in his area gets, he did play for Team Final Red on the Nike EYBL Circuit (Elite Youth Basketball League), where he impressed coaches with his play.
Johnson Jr. stands at 6-foot-4 and while his slim stature might turn some people away, he fits perfectly into a combo guard role.
He excels either directing an offense or taking defenders one-on-one and driving to the rim. He also posseses a beautiful jump shot, and does well from mid-range and also from deep.
He hasn't posted any offers on his social media platforms, but he did take an unofficial visit to Delaware back in October. Pitt still has not offered him either.
Pitt has offered five Class of 2026 recruits so far along with Foster. This includes recruits in Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y, Quincy Wadley of AZ Compass Prep, Abdou Toure, who plays for Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn. and Luca Foster of Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pa
